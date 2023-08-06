Former President Donald Trump roasted U.S. women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe in the wake of her missing the penalty shot that knocked Team USA from the World Cup.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, the former president said that the loss was yet another example of woke going broke, noting how many of the U.S. Women’s National Team (UWNT) were openly hostile to the United States.

“The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” he said. “Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, players for the UWNT appeared mostly silent during the U.S. national anthem while other teams, be they from Europe or Asia, were openly patriotic.

IT NEVER GETS OLD HEARING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AT THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1WjdUfxJcQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2023

“The attacks on America started in earnest in 2016 when Rapinoe saw an avenue to make herself a national figure by loudly joining ex-NFL player Collin Kaepernick’s anti-American protests during the playing of the national anthem. Rapinoe was one of the early players outside the NFL to join Kaepernick in his attack on the U.S., its history, its ideals, and its soldiers and police,” noted Warner Todd Huston.

“Most of the rest of the USWNT — but not all soon joined Rapinoe in the constant protesting. That led to an embarrassing performance at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, where most of the team took a knee on the world stage,” he added.

Megan Rapinoe’s international career came to a crashing halt during a penalty shootout with Sweden when she missed a key shot that could have put the U.S. over the top to victory.

“I mean, this is like a sick joke. For me personally, this is like dark comedy that I missed a penalty. This is the balance to the beautiful side of the game. I think it can be cruel,” she said after the game.

"I think this team has always fought for so much more and that's been the most rewarding part for me… To know that we've used our really special talent to do something that's changed the world forever." 🇺🇸❤️@USWNT's @mPinoe speaks with @JennyTaft after the game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NUx9Oku4mf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 6, 2023

Megan Rapinoe has also openly supported men participating in women’s sports under the guise of transgenderism — a rather convenient position now that she stands at the end of her career with a World Cup victory under her belt.

“‘You’re taking a ‘real’ woman’s place,’ that’s the part of the argument that’s still extremely transphobic. I see trans women as real women,” she said. “What you’re saying automatically in the argument—you’re sort of telling on yourself already—is you don’t believe these people are women. Therefore, they’re taking the other spot. I don’t feel that way.”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.