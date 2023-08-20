High School Football Game Canceled Due to ‘Chaotic’ Disruption Caused by TikTok Challenge

A high school football game in Georgia was canceled Friday night due to several “chaotic” disruptions in the stands sparked by a challenge on the social media site TikTok.

Everything seemed normal at the game between Benedictine Military School and Jenkins High until halftime, when, as WJCL reports, several large and loud crowd disruptions took place that lasted into the third quarter.

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) officials blame the disruptions on a TikTok challenge where social media users create the impression of a large disruptive or chaotic event.

Savannah-Chatham officials opted to call a halt to the game for safety reasons. Though, the game was also highly uncompetitive at that point as Benedictine held a 42-0 lead.

Tonight’s Benedictine and Jenkins game called early due to multiple crowd disruptions. Preliminary information suggests the disruptive behavior was a result of a TikTok challenge by a group of spectators that was designed to create the impression of a large chaotic incident. — Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) August 19, 2023

The District said in a statement that “SCCPSS seeks to ensure a safe, orderly environment at all events that involve students, staff, and families and does not condone disruptive behavior that compromises safety.”