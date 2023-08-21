VIDEO: Dodgers Stadium Becomes an Island After Storm Floods Los Angeles

Incredible video taken from the air shows the L.A. Dodgers’ stadium inundated with flood waters as Hurricane Hillary slammed the West Coast on Sunday.

The video shows the sixty-year-old stadium surrounded by flood waters as the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years was bearing down on the area.

WATCH: Dodger Stadium flooded in Los Angeles after Tropical Storm Hilary slams Californiapic.twitter.com/yUlHeZabZq — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 21, 2023

Now, in what some on social media are referring to as a “Biblical flood,” the fast-rising waters shocked and frightened Los Angelenos as thousands were trapped in cars, up in trees, and in buildings as the water rose, bringing along with it, mudslides, downed power lines, and washed-out bridges.

The storm waters also filled the L.A. River for the first time in decades.

Sadly, so much garbage has been left down in the L.A. River’s concrete channels that the flood waters have created a “conveyor belt of trash,” pushing the debris out to sea.

The storm and flood conditions also necessitated the closure of L.A.’s schools.

HEADS UP!!! School closures tomorrow for LAUSD. https://t.co/5oJbkNsMEA — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 20, 2023

The Dodgers acted quickly to get ahead of the storm and rescheduled Sunday’s game for Saturday before the storm was set to hit the area.

The San Diego Padres took the same measures and moved their game up a day from Sunday to Saturday to be on the safe side.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Chargers went ahead with their Sunday game losing to the New Orleans Saints 22-17 at SoFi Stadium, but ground tremors caused by the storm rocked the stadium.

