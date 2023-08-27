AEW Star CM Punk Holds ‘Trans Tights Are Human Rights’ Sign at Wembley Stadium

AEW star CM Punk posed with a sign that read “trans rights are human rights” after defeating Samoa Joe at the All In event at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

Bloodied from the intense match with his longtime rival, Punk celebrated with the crowd. Including one fan who held a sign reading, “Trans rights are human rights.”

The sign also read “Oi Rishi” in an apparent reference to Briitish Primi Minister Rushi Sunak.

This is not the first time Punk has engaged in political messaging.

“In May 2022, Punk slammed those messaging him on Instagram over his apparent support for abortion rights following the leaked Supreme Court decision draft that would overrule Roe v. Wade,” Fox News reports. “He posted a photo of himself on his account showing him wearing a blue T-shirt that showed a picture of a vagina with the message, “Get your own, then tell it what to do.”

Punk’s endorsement of the trans agenda comes after a backstage altercation involving Jack Perry. The two had been feuding over using real glass in a promotional spot involving a car windshield.

Perry reportedly bumped Punk backstage, and the wrestler choked Perry before others intervened.

The win left CM Punk in possession of the Real World Championship—a coveted title in the organization.