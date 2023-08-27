WATCH: San Diego State QB Hits Official in the Face with Ball

Dylan Gwinn

Throwing the ball away is an advisable move when pressured by opposing defenders. As long as…you know…the ball actually gets thrown away.

San Diego State QB Jalen Mayden found himself in this exact predicament Saturday as he was being harried by Ohio defenders. Mayden wisely chose to throw the ball away but unfortunately for him, there was an official directly in the ball’s flight path.

Thankfully, the official was fine.

San Diego State quarterback Jalen Mayden (18) throws a pass in the first half of a college football game between the Ohio Bobcats and the San Diego State Aztecs on August 26, 2023, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The rest of the game went much better for Mayden and the Aztecs.

The QB finished 17-of-27 for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Aztecs beat the Bobcats 20-13.

