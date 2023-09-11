AUDIO: ‘Oh My God!’: Seahawks’ Geno Smith Screams in Terror as Aaron Donald Closes in for Big Hit

Quarterbacks are unrivaled when it comes to not letting other fear show in how they carry themselves. But every now and again, they’ll just scream like crazy.

That was the case on Sunday when Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith fixed his gaze on what is probably the most terrifying sight in the NFL: An unblocked Aaron Donald running you down at full speed.

Down 10-7 on the road, Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald decided to take matters into his own hands and made a frantic rush at Smith to stop the Seattle drive on 3rd & 4.

What followed is both terrifying and hilarious.

What a QB yells when Aaron Donald is coming at him: pic.twitter.com/nr1dtLI2rV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2023

Full credit should go to Smith for keeping it clean and not dropping an F-bomb or some other obscenity in there. Though, it would have definitely been understandable if he had. The pass went incomplete, but that was probably the farthest thing from Smith’s mind.

Things went downhill for the Seahawks after that, though. The Rams offense picked up steam as Matthew Stafford and the rest of his talented receiving corps put up 344 yards on Seattle. And Aaron Donald went on to collect four tackles and half a sack on the day.

The Rams defeated the Seahawks 30-13 in Seattle.