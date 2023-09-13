Native American Group That Campaigned to Eliminate ‘Redskins’ Name Funded by George Soros

The Native American activist group that successfully eliminated the name of the Washington Redskins receives some of its funding from both anti-American billionaire George Soros and the U.S. government, a report says.

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) spent decades working to force the Washington Redskins to dump its 90-year-old name and finally succeeded when in 2020 when the team shed the Native moniker and, by 2022 assumed the name the Washington Commanders.

NCAI has been working to erase Native American names and imagery from the American landscape since the 1980s. It calls itself “the oldest, largest, and most representative national organization sharing the unified voice of hundreds of Tribal Nations representing millions of Native people.” It adds that “unsanctioned sports mascots are symbols of disrespect that degrade, mock and harm Native people, particularly Native youth.”

This far-left group, though, has recently faced an uprising by another Native American group that fights to undo the cultural erasing of Native American names undertaken by NCAI. Last month, the Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) officially launched its campaign to convince the Washington Commanders to go back to being named the Redskins.

The group, led by founder Eunice Davidson, sent a letter to the owners and executives of the Washington Commanders “Formally requesting the team revitalize its relationship with the American Indian community and rightfully change their name back to ‘The Redskins.’”

Fox News noted that NCAI has burned a wide swath through the sports world, from local schools all the way to the NFL, by forcing teams to eliminate their heritage.

The NCAI “has tracked the retirement of more than 200 unsanctioned Native ‘themed’ mascots since 2019, and has supported legislation banning the use of these mascots in multiple states,” the group told Fox News Digital.

But the group is also funded by some deep-pocketed supporters.

One of its top sources of funding, Fox reported, is George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, a radical left-wing group that promotes racial division, and anti-American policies.

But Soros is not the only far-left group funding NCAI.

According to InfluenceWatch.org, it also “receives grants from left-wing foundations like the Ford Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.” It has also received $26 million from the extremist W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

Davidson, a Dakota Sioux and president of NAGA, blasted NCAI’s activism, saying, “This whole group is out there banning names and images,” she said. “That’s how you erase a culture. You forget about people if you don’t see them after a while.”

Shockingly, this group, whose main purpose is to eliminate American and Native American history, is also funded by the American people through our tax dollars.

On its website, it lists support from the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Health and Human Services, the Interior, Justice, and the EPA and Small Business Administration.

