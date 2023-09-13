YouTube sensation and boxer Jake Paul says that “America is failing” and is urging his nearly 25 million Instagram followers to get out and vote in 2024. He also claims he is “meeting” with presidential candidates to gauge who will be “someone great” to vote for.

Paul took to his Instagram stories to tell fans that the country needs a change of direction, and that can only happen if we vote for the right person for the job, Fox News reported.

He told fans that he has met with GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — who was seen in a video with Paul — and is looking to meet with Democrat candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. He added that he already knows people in the Trump campaign “personally” and hinted he’ll try to meet with Trump, as well.

“So I’m meeting with the potential presidential candidates,” Paul said. “Mainly because I think this is the most important election in the past 100 years… we need someone great. America is falling. So I feel a responsibility to use my platform to help America and my future kids who one day will have to go to school in all this madness.”

Paul continued, saying, “I seem right wing but really I’m pretty neutral on all policies and want the truth to be told. I just want the games to be put to the side and I want the salesmen politics to die. People think this s— isn’t important, and it so is! Your vote matters. Now I sound like a marketer and a weirdo but frfr. I’m trying to help us. I’m the peoples champ and always will be. I got y’all.”

He also noted that he is disheartened by how the U.S. is portrayed to foreigners.

“At the end of the day other countries look at us as a joke! For real,” he said. “It’s sad. So we need to be come united regardless but so much work to do and my insta story not gonna chance the game but I’m here for y’all and as the wealthiest person my age in the world (Kylie couldn’t) I hope you can entrust that I would make a good decision for president.”

It seems clear that there is at least one name off Paul’s list of candidates worthy of his vote. The boxer and social media influencer has repeatedly been very critical of Joe Biden.

Last year, for instance, he was seen blasting Joe Biden over his fake “accomplishments” and said Joe has sent gasoline prices soaring, created the “worst inflation,” forced the “highest rent prices” on everyone, and other issues.

