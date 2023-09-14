Bills Reporter on Hot Mic: ‘He’ll Look Me Right in My Face and Say F-U’

Michael Owens/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Someone has not been working and playing well with others. At least, that’s the claim of a reporter covering the Buffalo Bills who claims if she tried to hurry star wide receiver Stefon Diggs along he would look her right in the face and say, “F-U.”

The reporter, Maddy Glab, aired her charge against Diggs unintentionally. While speaking with another media member about the team offering Micah Hyde and Stefon Diggs for interviews, Glab said of Diggs, “There’s no control over Stefon Diggs,” she said. “He’s going to do what he wants to do. “He’ll look me right in my face and say F-U. That’s how he treats everybody.”

What Glab didn’t know was that a nearby microphone was on and captured the entire exchange.

“I want to take ownership for what I said today,” Glab wrote in a statement on X. “I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will. I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover. He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect. He takes time out of his day to talk to us, which he doesn’t have to do.”

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills runs a route during a game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023...

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills runs a route during a game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Glab continued, “For context, media was waiting for players to come out for press conferences when a reporter [jokingly] told me to go get Stefon Diggs,” she said. “I said I don’t have control over him – Stef marches to the [beat] of his own drum and I love that about him. He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that’s why I said he probably wouldn’t say yes to me grabbing him for an interview.

“I should not have said what I said, and I apologize for that. Stef is not in the wrong, I am.”

There has been no word from the Bills about any potential discipline for Glab. Nor has Stefon Diggs commented on the situation. The Bills will try to rebound from their Week 1 loss to the Jets when they host the Raiders on Sunday,

