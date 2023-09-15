Minnesota Vikings RB Shares Racist Messages Sent to Him After Loss

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison has revealed racist messages sent to him by fans after the Vikings’ 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Mattison accounted for 28 yards on eight carries against the Eagles. But, he also fumbled the ball in a game that was dominated by turnovers. Mattison posted screenshots of the hateful messages directed towards him.

In all, Mattison says he received over 60 such messages.

“This is not OK, y’all,” Mattison wrote on Instagram.

“Y’all can come at me all you want about fantasy [football], ‘You suck,’ blah blah blah. I really could care less. But this s— is unacceptable,” Mattison asserted. “SMFH I hope the 60+ people who decided to come at me with disgustingly disrespectful messages tonight in DM’s and comments, really reflect on wtf you say and how it could truly affect someone.”

The racist messages can be seen in full on Mattison’s Instagram account, here.

We are sickened by the hatred and racial slurs directed toward Alexander Mattison following last night's game. pic.twitter.com/cdCRbxipr6 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 15, 2023

This is truly disgusting and shameful. After the #Eagles game, #Vikings RB Alexander Mattison was called the N-word, was told he should commit suicide and was told a number of other racist terms in his DMs by "fans", he shared on Instagram. This is what some athletes face every… pic.twitter.com/mKfR8tkTw4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2023

Mattison finds himself getting the majority of reps at running back for the Vikings after the departure of Dalvin Cook. Mattison was not the only Viking to turn the ball over on Thursday night. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and returner Brandon Powell, all fumbled in the game.