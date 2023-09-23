Spectators at a high school football game in Waco, Texas, erupted in cheers when they witnessed an amazing catch on September 15.

Gordon High School and Live Oak Classical School were on the field when Live Oak’s athletic director, identified as Brice Helton, caught an incredible moment during a point-after touchdown (PAT) attempt on video, Fox News reported Friday.

The moment Gordon’s kicker lined up for the PAT and kicked, the ball flew in between the uprights. However, it did not land in the street beyond the field’s fence but went into the open window of a vehicle passing by on the road at that exact moment, according to video footage of the incident.

In a social media post, Helton called it a “one in a million PAT kick,” adding, “Car just happened to be driving by with their window down.”

@SportsCenter #SCTop10 one in a million PAT kick. Car just happened to be driving by with their window down. @LOCSathletics pic.twitter.com/K16y6KwxFy — Brice Helton (@BriceHelton22) September 16, 2023

The kicker, Juan Cabrera, thought it was going to be a “regular” kick, but it turned out to be so much more, per KXXV.

He saw the ball land in Kennedy Irwin’s hands, a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

“I kind of made the joke, like ‘What if we caught the field goal?’ But we already had the windows down. We were listening to music. It really was not planned at all,” she explained.

“Perfect kick, and [we] saw when it was coming to us. It was like, ‘Oh, wait! There’s actually a chance to catch this ball,'” she explained, smiling.

There was silence in the moments after the kick until the crowd saw the ball’s destination. That was when spectators erupted in cheers, clearly shocked at what they just witnessed.

Social media users were quick to offer their thoughts on the video, one person writing, “Who drives with windows open in Texas?”

Another said, “That’s incredible.”