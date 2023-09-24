Man Dies After Being Gored by Bull at Spanish Festival

Authorities in Spain have announced that a man has died from wounds he sustained after being gored by a bull at a festival on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Pobla de Farnals in the Valencia region. The man was gored in his side by a bull named Cocinero, according to reports.

The man, whose identity was not released, died after arriving at a local hospital.

“Bulls are released into the streets, and runners dash ahead of them in a tradition played out in more than 1,820 Spanish municipalities every year, according to a recent survey by animal rights groups AnimaNaturalis and CAS International,” Reuters reports.

Despite the outcry from dozens of animal rights activists, bull-running festivals remain very popular, and there’s no sign of their popularity declining.