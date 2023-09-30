VIDEO: RGIII Mocked for Unfortunate Comment During Ole Miss-LSU Game

Justin Casterline_Getty Images
justin Casterline/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Trying really hard is a generally admirable trait. Unless you’re a sports broadcaster. Then, it can backfire on you tremendously.

Such was the case Saturday night when former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III.

During Ole Miss’ ultimately successful comeback bid against LSU, Griffin was searching for a dramatic analogy to describe the Rebels stopping an LSU player and came up with this doozy.

“They lifted that man up right there like he was Jesus and they were going to put him on the cross.”

For this, Griffin was most thoroughly and deservedly mocked on X.

It’s unlikely Griffin will be made to apologize. It’s not like he offended someone the left cares about, like Lia Thomas.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.