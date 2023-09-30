WATCH: Louisiana Tech’s Brevin Randle Stomps the Head of a Defenseless Opponent

Louisiana Tech University has suspended linebacker Brevin Randle indefinitely after he stomped on the head/neck area of an opposing player as he lay on the ground Saturday night.

Despite the disgusting nature of the act, it Randle’s barbaric behavior initially went unpunished by officials who were distracted by a scramble for a loose ball. However, the cameras did catch Randle in the act of stomping UTEP offensive lineman Steven Hubbard.

Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Eric Wood made Randle’s suspension official Saturday night.

“Our University, athletic department, and football program believe in culture, class, and competitive excellence and in no way was that displayed in the moment,” Wood explained.

Louisiana Tech won the game 24-10.