VIDEO: Raiders Fan Pushed Down Steps During Fight with Chargers Fan

It was a rough day for the Raiders on the football field…and things didn’t work out much better for at least one of their fans in the stands.

A spectator in the stands known as @1ricardovargas captured the moment as a Raiders fan in a Howie Long jersey, and a Chargers fan in a Justin Herbert jersey clashed in the aisle at SoFi Stadium.

The Raiders fan is standing in the aisle and blocking the Chargers fan’s view of the field, which may have been what sparked the brawl. Regardless, at some point, the guy in the Justin Herbert jersey stood up and either attempted a very unorthodox headbutt or tried to push the guy in the Howie Long jersey back with his head.

Eventually, the Chargers fan landed several blows before pushing the Raiders fan down the steps.

Another Raiders fan in a Rod Woodson jersey stood up and intervened. Appearing to successfully diffuse the situation and convince the Chargers fan to relent. It is unknown whether the Raiders fan in the #75 jersey suffered injuries or whether the Chargers fan was removed or faced any disciplinary action.

The Chargers beat the Raiders 24-17.