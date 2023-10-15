Shedeur Sanders Selling During Halftime Before Blowing 29-Point Lead to Stanford

Deion Sanders was none too pleased with his football team after they suffered an epic collapse during the second half of their game against the Stanford Cardinal.

And he was probably even more upset after finding out his son and star QB was busy selling merchandise on his IG account just before his team blew a 29-point lead.

During halftime, a halftime when Colorado had a commanding lead, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders posted a link to his merchandise on his Instagram story.

Mid game and Sheduer is throwing up merch shop links on the IG Stanford is cooked Ὀ pic.twitter.com/b8gTZI1tCg — Mikey O’ver (@MikeyOver1) October 14, 2023

Once play resumed, the Cardinal thoroughly thrashed Colorado, overcoming the 29-point deficit and winning the game 46-43.

To add insult to injury, one Cardinal player even had the presence of mind to troll Shedeur Sanders by showing his “watch” to the opposing crowd as Sanders had done to Arizona State fans the week before.

He hit the Shedeur after defeating Colorado 😳 pic.twitter.com/BdXEiBDEey — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Did Sanders play so poorly that he cost his team the game? It’s not all on him, but he definitely contributed to his team’s downfall. The spoiled heir to the Sanders legacy threw a pick and took some costly sacks. But it probably wasn’t all his fault.

Still, probably shouldn’t be selling stuff during a football game.