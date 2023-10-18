Former Rangers Second Baseman Ian Kinsler Wears Israel National Team Jersey for Ceremonial First Pitch

Ian Kinsler, the former second baseman for the Texas Rangers, wore an Israel National Team jersey on the field for the ceremonial first pitch to kick off Game 3 against the Houston Astros.

“Kinsler threw the first pitch to former teammate Derek Holland, who himself was wearing his standard ‘Holland 45’ Rangers jersey as he received the pitch,” noted Dallas News.

Ian Kinsler threw out the first pitch tonight in a Team Israel jersey 🇱 pic.twitter.com/tcxE2kJq50 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2023

Kinsler also served as the manager of Team Israel during the World Baseball Classic. Speaking with Dallas Morning News following the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas, which has claimed over 1,400 Israeli lives (most of whom were civilians), Kinsler said that he proudly stands in solidarity with Israel.

“I have been following the situation and periodically getting updates from friends and colleagues,” Kinsler said. “It’s a tough time, and something that is hard to understand. I stand in solidarity with the people of Israel, especially the IDF, who are fighting to defend the country and its people.”

“I know people who have been recalled to service and pray for their safety and their family’s peace of mind daily. Innocent lives are being lost on both sides, and I pray for a quick resolution,” he added.

Athletes across the sports world have come out to condemn Hamas for the terrorist attacks on Israel, including Wizards forward Deni Avdija, the NBA’s lone Israeli.

“While I’m here playing ball, my thoughts are constantly pulled back to Israel,” Avdija said in an Instagram post on Monday. “This past Saturday, terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad unleashed devastation in 21 spots across Gaza.”

“They mercilessly murdered and slaughtered innocent children, women, and elders — some at home, others during a party while celebrating a holiday,” he added.

