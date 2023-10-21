Michigan State Scoreboard Shows Pic of Hitler Before Michigan Game

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Michigan State’s embarrassment Saturday night was not confined to the football field. Before the Spartans’ game against rival Michigan, their scoreboard operators posted a trivia question about Hitler, complete with a giant image of the Nazi dictator.

The trivia question apparently asked fans, “What country was Adolf Hitler born in?” Then, a smiling image of Hitler appeared with the answer, Austria, off to the lower left side of the screen.

X users reacted to the shocking display as you might expect X users to respond.

The incident reportedly occurred because the scoreboard operators posted a trivia video from YouTube and evidently didn’t scrutinize it carefully enough.

Michigan State apologized for the trivia question and vowed never to use “third-party” scoreboard operators again.

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the video board prior to the start of tonight’s football game,” MSU spokesperson Matt Larson said in a statement. “We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values. MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future.”

Michigan State lost to Michigan 49-0.

