Michigan State Scoreboard Shows Pic of Hitler Before Michigan Game

Michigan State’s embarrassment Saturday night was not confined to the football field. Before the Spartans’ game against rival Michigan, their scoreboard operators posted a trivia question about Hitler, complete with a giant image of the Nazi dictator.

The trivia question apparently asked fans, “What country was Adolf Hitler born in?” Then, a smiling image of Hitler appeared with the answer, Austria, off to the lower left side of the screen.

Somebody explain the context behind this for me pic.twitter.com/NnFszUR5Jl — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 22, 2023

X users reacted to the shocking display as you might expect X users to respond.

We need a verification that this is real, but if so…someone is getting fired. — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) October 22, 2023

Haven't seen Hitler on a Jumbotron since the 1936 Olympics — Bill Speros (@billsperos) October 22, 2023

What it the actual Hell is this, how much lower can Michigan State get — Ace Football Analytics (@js_ace_football) October 22, 2023

Anti Jewish message from college campuses across America — Ray James (@ray_rayj08) October 22, 2023

The incident reportedly occurred because the scoreboard operators posted a trivia video from YouTube and evidently didn’t scrutinize it carefully enough.

found the source, they were playing a trivia youtube vid pic.twitter.com/Lj46WzZVIp — Adam N (@agnach19) October 22, 2023

Michigan State apologized for the trivia question and vowed never to use “third-party” scoreboard operators again.

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the video board prior to the start of tonight’s football game,” MSU spokesperson Matt Larson said in a statement. “We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values. MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future.”

Michigan State lost to Michigan 49-0.