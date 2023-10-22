WATCH: Fan Violently Tackled by Security for Running on Field After Alabama-Tennessee Game

When running onto the field, it pays to do it when other people are also doing it. Because doing it by yourself can make you far too easy of a target, as one fan in Alabama found out.

As the fan bolted onto the field at Bryant-Denney Stadium after the Alabama-Tennessee game, security caught sight of the trespasser and obliterated him.

This is obviously a terrifying hit delivered by the guard, but how about the post-hit taunt? That would have drawn a flag on the field, but not after. Of course, in modern college football, the hit itself probably would have drawn a flag and an ejection as well.

It’s also hilarious how the guard was so impressed with his hit that he forgot about his job of apprehending and removing the trespasser and just walked away. Obviously, the guy was in no condition to get to his feet and keep running, but still. You should make sure you actually do your job.

What kind of condition the fan was in after this hit or what type of medical attention he required is unknown. My guess is a lot.

As for the game, Alabama beat Tennessee 34-20.