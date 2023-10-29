‘He Can Kiss My A**!’: NC State Coach Rips Steve Smith for Disrespect Before Upset Win Over Clemson

Anyone wondering whether coaches listen to the “noise” from the media before big games got their answer from NC State head coach Dave Doeren on Saturday.

Before the Wolfpack’s big game against Clemson, former NFL great and current ESPN College GameDay analyst Steve Smtih Sr. had a not-so-friendly comment about the NC State football program’s position of prominence in the school and a prediction of bad things to come in their game against Clemson.

“Clemson has been struggling,” Smith Sr. began when making his prediction. “They’re not the Clemson that we’ve loved over the years. But N.C. State, unfortunately, they’re waiting for basketball to start.”

Well, as it turned out, Smith Sr. was only half right. NC State didn’t have its mind on basketball. Their minds were clearly focused on football. We know that because they upset the lackluster Clemson Tigers 24-17.

After the game, NC State head coach Dave Doeren fully vented his frustrations with Smith Sr.

“Tell Steve Smith in the studio this ain’t a basketball school,” Doeren said. “He can kiss my ass.”

Doeren, who apparently is a follower of the Ricky Bobby school of thought that one can say what he wants after saying, “with all due respect,” continued the venting in the post-game presser.

“For a guy who lives in Charlotte, he clearly has got his head faced west all the time. No disrespect to him, but he disrespected our program, and I’m not gonna let people do that. These kids have worked their butt off. We’ve won a lot of football games here. … He can take that and put it where it belongs,” Doeren exclaimed.

“This is not a basketball school. This is a great, great school that has great sports, and football’s one of them. He wants to come see me, we can talk about that. But do your homework before you start talking sh*t.”

Well, it all worked out. Steve Smith Jr. made a comment that got headlines and led to a strong reaction, which is his new job. And Doeren beat Clemson, which is his job.

All is well.