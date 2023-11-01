‘Travesty’: Deion Sanders Wants NCAA to Reimburse Colorado Players After Locker Room Burglary

Deion Sanders is hopping mad about his players getting robbed at the Rose Bowl last weekend, and he wants the “Grandaddy of Them All” to pay for it.

Several Colorado players were robbed of their jewelry Saturday night while they were on the field losing to UCLA. Deion Sanders’ son, Deion Jr., posted a video of several players reacting to the thefts.

On Tuesday, Sanders called the situation a “travesty” and demanded the NCAA take action.

“Our kids got robbed during the game last week,” Sanders said. “I think that’s a travesty. I would expect the NCAA to do something about that.”

Sanders admitted during the press conference that his players did not have their jewelry insured. Nonetheless, Sanders wants the players reimbursed.

“This is the Rose Bowl…they say ‘The Granddaddy of Them All,’ right? I’m sure Granddaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. However, no suspects have been publicly named yet.