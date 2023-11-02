Surfer Star, Olympic Hopeful Israel Barona Dead at 34

Israel Barona, a rising Ecuadorian surfer and Olympic hopeful has died at the age of 34 after suffering seizures.

The Ecuadorian Olympic Committee and El Salvador’s National Police confirmed Israel’s death, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday in El Salvador. Barona had been working toward qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics and had been visiting El Salvador for a competition. Per PEOPLE:

El Salvador National Civil Police (PNC) said Barona “suffered seizures while he was in a hotel in El Zonte, La Libertad” in a statement. The surfer was taken to a hospital when he was found, according to the PNC, “however, he was already deceased.” The PNC said they have “ruled out” homicide.

Barona previously represented Ecuador in the World Surfing Games and Bolivarian Games. His sister, Dominic Barona, represented Ecuador in the 2020 Olympics.

“I love you, cute Nanito. My love, my everything, you are my light forever,” she wrote in an Instagram story following his death.

“The Olympic Movement extends its heartfelt condolences to the Barona Matute family following the death of the great athlete of Team Ecuador Surf, Israel Barona Matute. Rest in peace, champion,” the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee said in a statement on X.

“We deeply regret the loss of Israel. His memories and his legacy will live on in our hearts,” said the Montanita Surf Club. “In this time of deep sorrow, we would like to express our deepest condolences and support. May you find strength and comfort in the love and memories shared with Israel. We’re here for whatever you need.”