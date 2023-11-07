Former NBA star and dogged freedom advocate Enes Kanter Freedom posted a video to social media berating the Muslim terrorists who invoke the name of God as they murder innocents and called them “servants of Satan” not of God.

Kanter Freedom, who is a Muslim born of Turkish parents, began his post using the famed Muslim slogan, “Allahu Akbar,” which means “God is great,” or “Allah is greatest.” Or as Freedom notes, “This saying means God is great in Arabic.”

Freedom goes on to discuss the use of the Muslim saying by terrorists across the whole world.

So let’s talk about it.

I just saw one of the most terrible videos on social media I’ve ever seen in my life. A terrorist group, Hamas killing people in the name of “Islam.”

Now every time a terrorist kills or… pic.twitter.com/sXH3YJ90yG — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 7, 2023

“I just saw one of the most terrible videos on social media I’ve ever seen in my life. A terrorist group, Hamas killing people in the name of ‘Islam,'” Freedom said.

He went on, noting, “Now every time a terrorist kills or tortures someone, they shout out Allahu Akbar.”

“So, I’m thinking, if you are saying God is great, while actively seeking civilians to murder, it seems like our God wants you to murder civilians. If you shout out God is great, while cutting someone’s head off, like ISIS does, it seems that our God wants us to kill innocent people,” freedom continued.

“Is this what makes our God so great?” he asked, adding, “It feels like the Devil to me. It feels like you are worshiping the Devil.”

“You are praying to some higher entity that enjoys torturing innocent civilians. This is not God, this is Satan,” Freedom exclaimed.

Freedom went on to warn moderate Muslims that these terrorists are becoming the face of all Muslims.

“I would like to reach out to moderate Muslims around the world, yes I’m talking to you all. This is unfortunately the current face of Islam. Look at all of the horrors performed in the name of ‘#Islam’, or for the sake of Allah,” he wrote.

“I know myself, and I know that this is not our religion or the right way to do it,” he insisted. “We need to understand that organizations like #Hamas, #ISIS, and #Hezbollah, embed the religion of Islam with the concept of terror. We need to wake up before it’s too late.”

He added that Islam is maligned by the terrorists.

“The world is scared of us. The world is laughing at us. The world is worried about us.And there are legitimate reasons for their worry that we cannot keep denying,” he told his fellow Muslims.

“Why on Earth would anyone want to become Muslim today?” he asked, adding, “We need to understand the danger of radical Islam.”

“Enough is enough!” Freedom concluded.

