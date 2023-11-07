WATCH: Peyton Manning Stunned by Arnold Schwarzenegger Feeding His Donkey During Live Interview

Arnold Schwarzenegger did not make an a** out of himself on Monday night’s ManningCast, but he did show his a** to the world.

Early in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Chargers and Jets, ESPN showed the former Mr. Olympia and Hollywood star to tease his upcoming appearance on the show. However, to the evident shock of the Manning brothers, Schwarzenegger wasn’t alone in the camera shot. Making an unexpected appearance was the former California governor’s donkey, whom he evidently adores.

“Oh, what is — what is that?” Eli said. “That donkey looks like you eating, Peyton! It’s the same thing. Alright, we’re going to break. We’ll be back.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is feeding a donkey on the ManningCast. pic.twitter.com/PRelwwNAoe — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2023

Incredibly, Schwarzenegger was still feeding the donkey when the ManningCast returned from a commercial break, apparently much to the amusement of Peyton Manning.

The interview came off well. The donkey, Lulu, did not make further appearances. Though, he(?) is getting plenty of air-time on social media today. Schwarzenegger acquired the donkey when he felt his pet pony, Whiskey, needed a companion.

In addition to the pony and donkey, Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend also have a pig and dogs.