REPORT: NBA Investigating Whether Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey Is in a Relationship with a Minor

Following a flurry of rumors on the internet and social media, the National Basketball Association (NBA) is investigating whether Oklahoma City forward Josh Giddey is in a relationship with a minor.

Giddey, 21, was seen in pictures and videos with a female. The caption in one of the pics reads, “just f*cked Josh Giddey.

Some X users speculated that the girl pictured with Giddey is 15 years old.

For his part, Giddey declined to address the issue when questioned by reporters at practice on Friday.

“I get the question, guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say,” Giddey said.

While the NBA’s investigation into the matter will likely take some time, the league has to decide on Giddey’s playing status relatively quickly as the Thunder are scheduled to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Giddey has emerged as one of the young bright spots on Oklahoma City’s roster. Since being drafted by the Thunder with the sixth overall pick in 2021, he has become a major contributor, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.