Troubled Former Raiders Star Chandler Jones Posts Another Bizarre Video

In a viral video posted Monday, ex-Raiders star Chandler Jones posted a video to Instagram in which he launched into another unhinged rant.

During an Instagram Live session, Jones walked around his mansion telling his audience that he was wanted by the police and occasionally flashing the camera.

There is nudity at the 1:55 mark of the video.

Former Raiders DE Chandler Jones is back on IG live Tripping pic.twitter.com/bzVKuDUmFA — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 🔥🔥🔥 (@7Sohood) November 28, 2023

At various times, Jones tells his followers that he paid $4 million for his mansion and that despite having a his/hers bathroom set up and being to two psych wards, people were still chasing him.

The Raiders released Jones on September 30. Since then, he has been arrested for violating a protective order and taken to at least one psych ward for evaluation. Still, Jones does not seem to be doing well. The Raiders, as well as other personal friends and family, have reached out to Jones to offer help.

Jones has played for the Cardinals, Patriots, and Raiders in his eleven-year career. He has totaled 112 sacks and 511 tackles.