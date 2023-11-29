REPORT: Minor, Family Not Cooperating Amid Josh Giddey Police Inquiry

Dylan Gwinn

The alleged teenager and family of the alleged teenager with whom Thunder guard Josh Giddey is accused of having an inappropriate relationship are refusing to cooperate with the police investigation into the matter, TMZ Sports reports.

Rumors of the inappropriate relationship began on social media last Thursday after pics were posted of Giddey standing behind a girl that some X users claimed was 15 years old. The caption in one of the pics read, “just f*cked Josh Giddey.”

According to TMZ Sports, police have indicated a desire to talk to the female in the photo and the family, but as of now, they are not willing.

The NBA is also investigating the matter but has allowed Giddey to continue to play while that investigation unfolds.

Neither Giddey nor anyone from the Thunder organization has commented publicly on the situation since the accusations were made last week.

Giddey has emerged as one of the young bright spots on Oklahoma City’s roster. Since being drafted by the Thunder with the sixth overall pick in 2021, he has become a major contributor, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

