REPORT: Minor, Family Not Cooperating Amid Josh Giddey Police Inquiry

The alleged teenager and family of the alleged teenager with whom Thunder guard Josh Giddey is accused of having an inappropriate relationship are refusing to cooperate with the police investigation into the matter, TMZ Sports reports.

Rumors of the inappropriate relationship began on social media last Thursday after pics were posted of Giddey standing behind a girl that some X users claimed was 15 years old. The caption in one of the pics read, “just f*cked Josh Giddey.”

According to TMZ Sports, police have indicated a desire to talk to the female in the photo and the family, but as of now, they are not willing.

The NBA is also investigating the matter but has allowed Giddey to continue to play while that investigation unfolds.

Neither Giddey nor anyone from the Thunder organization has commented publicly on the situation since the accusations were made last week.

Asked about TMZ’s reports that Newport Beach PD (CA) is looking into Josh Giddey’s recent situation, Mark Daigneault says “I’m not gonna comment on anything as it relates to Josh off the court.” Says he’ll play today. pic.twitter.com/O6LF2i25V3 — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) November 28, 2023