Von Miller Cleared to Keep Playing for Buffalo Bills Amid Accusations of Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has been given the go-ahead to keep playing despite an arrest warrant being served in connection with allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

Miller’s girlfriend accused him of pushing her and laying hands on her last week. Assaulting a pregnant woman is a third-degree felony in New York.

It was reported at the time that the woman told him, “Stop, I’m pregnant,” during the assault.

The player was charged with assaulting a pregnant woman and was accused of pushing her and putting his hands on her throat.

“He pulled my hair out. I have, like, some blood on me — but not, like… yeah, I don’t know,” the woman said when asked if she needed medical attention by the 911 operator.

But only a day later, the woman changed her tune.

“We’re fine,” she wrote in a text to WFAA. “Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous!”

“No one assaulted anyone,” she insisted. “This is insane. And sad.”

Now, with the Bills about to head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said that Miller is cleared to play.

“Von is here. He’ll be a part of the team, and we’ll let the investigation [play out], and we’ll follow the lead of the NFL,” Beane said, according to the New York Post.

Beane also said he does not expect Miller to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list while the arrest case works its way through the courts and added that such an assault “seem out of character” for Miller.

“No one wants their name associated with any accusation like that, so that’s a natural disappointment. I’m sure he’s disappointed,” Beane told the media.

“But things happen sometimes, and again, we have to remember people, we have to give them their fair due process. That can happen to anyone in this room. And I would hope we would all wait and let that play out before we rush to judgment,” he concluded.

Miller is in his 13th year in his NFL career. He spent nine years in Denver with the Broncos and won a championship with the Rams during his one season with the team. This is his second year with Buffalo. In his career, Miller has totaled 123.5 sacks.

