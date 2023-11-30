Alleged Victim in Von Miller Case Now Says ‘No One Assaulted Anyone’

The alleged victim at the center of the Von Miller domestic violence accusations now says that the situation has been “blown way out of context.”

An arrest warrant was issued after the unidentified woman accused Miller, the star outside linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, of assaulting her on Wednesday morning. Miller turned himself in to police in suburban Dallas Wednesday afternoon.

The star defender is charged with assaulting a pregnant woman, an offense categorized as a third-degree felony. Miller is accused of pushing the alleged victim and putting his hands on her throat.

“He pulled my hair out. I have, like, some blood on me — but not, like… yeah, I don’t know,” the woman said when asked if she needed medical attention by the 911 operator.

However, on Thursday, the woman said the incident had been a “huge misunderstanding.”

“We’re fine,” she wrote in a text to WFAA. “Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous!”

“No one assaulted anyone,” she continued. “This is insane. And sad.”

According to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA, “Officers arrived and found Miller’s longtime girlfriend with ‘minor abrasions’ on her left hand and bruising on her neck — ‘injuries consistent with applied pressure to the neck.'”

According to the affidavit, the woman warned Miller, “Stop! I’m pregnant!”

Miller was released on $5,000 bond.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the Bills said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

The Bills are on a bye week, so Miller’s availability for this week is not an issue. It is customary for the NFL to put players under investigation for domestic violence on the commissioner’s exempt list until the inquiry is concluded.