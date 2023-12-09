NFL legend Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski helped the United Services Automobile Association (USSA) gift two cars to veterans ahead of Saturday’s Army-Navy football game.

The former Patriots star “was on hand” Friday at Faneuil Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, to present the donated cars to an Army family and Navy family, CBS News reported.

USAA, a sponsor of the game between West Point’s U.S. Military Academy and Annapolis’s U.S. Naval Academy, gave the cars to Army Sgt. Robert Trevino and Navy Petty Officer Kyle Kohlgraf, who were nominated by nonprofits for the donation.

Trevino was paralyzed in a car crash, and the truck he received was specially modified to fit his special needs.

Gronk posted pictures with the recipients and their families on Instagram, calling the opportunity an “honor.”

“Truly an honor to join @USAA for their NABC Recycled Rides program which refurbishes vehicles for those in need,” he wrote. “This year, we gifted two vehicles to two deserving military families representing both Army and Navy – great to be back in Boston ahead of this year’s Army-Navy Game!”