UFC Fighter Colby Covington Bashes LeBron James After Sitting During National Anthem: ‘You’re a Spineless Coward and B*tch’

UFC fighter Colby Covington prepped for his upcoming world title fight against Leon Edwards by bashing Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, calling him a “spineless coward” and a “bitch.”

Covington issued his rant against the basketball star after returning to the press conference stage following his Q&A session.

“I’m gonna say one last thing, I’m gonna say one last thing to you guys. F*** LeBron James. If you hate America so much and you don’t like the country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it or come and deal with me. Or go to China and go to the sweatshops where you employ all these laborers and use these women and pennies on the dollar to make your millions. F*** you. You’re a spineless coward and b***h,” Covington said.

Covington did not say what prompted the rant. As Breitbart News reported, LeBron James took a beating on social media this week after he entered the Galen Center at USC during the national anthem and sat down while the song played before his son Bronny’s first game with the Trojans.

“The 19-year-old son of the NBA superstar made his debut for the Trojans on Sunday, just months after suffering a terrifying cardiac arrest during practice,” noted Whiskey Riff. “But it was LeBron’s actions pregame that are drawing attention online.

“Video shows LeBron walking into the Galen Center during the national anthem ahead of the matchup between the Trojans and the Long Beach State 49ers. But instead of remaining standing, LeBron promptly takes his seat courtside and remains seated during the anthem,” it added.

As noted by Mirror, Covington previously trashed LeBron James in 2020 following his win against fighter Tyron Woodley.

“I want to dedicate this fight to all of the first responders, all of the military out there. This world would not be safe without you guys, thank you for keeping us safe. Not these woke athletes, I’m sick of these woke athletes and spineless cowards like LeBron James,” Covington said in 2020.

The rivalry could stem from their noted political differences; Covington has been an avid supporter of former President Trump (he’ll be attending the Las Vegas fight on Saturday), while LeBron James has been outright critical of him.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.