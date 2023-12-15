Megan Rapinoe Says Playing for US Soccer Was the ‘Worst Job in the World’

Former U.S. Women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is again raising eyebrows by claiming that playing for the team that made her rich and famous was the “worst job in the world.”

Rapinoe mercifully retired from pro soccer, but apparently, her hunger for publicity is still in high gear as she appears in a new documentary ripping the U.S. Women’s National Team.

America may have thought they finally heard the last of Rapinoe, but apparently not.

Rapinoe is once again spouting off, and this time, she is blasting the very sport that made her famous.

Appearing in a new Netflix documentary series, “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team,” Rapinoe is seen torching her own former job, the Washington Examiner reported.

Playing for the USWNT was the “worst job in the world,” she exclaimed.

“I always say it’s the worst job in the world because if you do your job, then you were supposed to, and if you do one hair less, then you are gonna get lambasted for it,” she said.

This is quite a claim from a woman Forbes magazine reported is worth more than $7 million, most of which she made in endorsement deals because she played for America’s soccer team.

Rapinoe lived a dream many athletes never realized. She played a game for a living and became rich, famous, and world-renowned in the process.

But she also spent a lot of time pushing extremist, left-wing doggerel using her platform to attack the country, push the radical gay and transgender agenda, and generally advocate for extremism.

For instance, the USWNT captain was one of the early adopters in sports of ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s revolting act of taking a knee to protest the flag, the military, the police, and America’s history and ethos.

Indeed, Rapinoe was so militant about disrespecting the United States that she reportedly bullied younger players into joining her in taking a knee during the anthem.

Most recently, the petulant striker even went so far as to attack God himself by claiming there isn’t a God because she got injured in her last game and was forced to ignominiously limp off the field in a fitting capper to her career.

“I’m not a religious person or anything,” Rapinoe exclaimed. “And if there wasn’t God, like, this is proof that there isn’t, because this is f***ed up. So, yeah, it just, it’s just f***ed up, you know?”

The list of Rapinoe’s attacks on America and her advocacy for extremist, left-wingery is long. To name just a few of her antics:

In 2021, she took a knee during the anthem and embarrassed the United States on the international scene by refusing to stand during the Olympics in Tokyo.

In 2020, she and her left-wing activist teammates wore Black Lives Matter jackets to criticize America during an international game against the Netherlands.

Also, on her way out of the door as a pro soccer player, Rapinoe said that the “highlight” of her career wasn’t winning gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Olympics, not representing our country on the international stage, not winning World Cups and national tournaments… nope. None of that. It was being instrumental in the fight for “getting equal pay” for the USWNT.

Rapinoe has also repeatedly claimed that men claiming to be transgender athletes are “real women.” But she only started making this claim once she knew she was on her way out of pro soccer and would never have to face a man claiming to be a woman playing women’s pro soccer.

The moment we stop hearing from this odious woman, it won’t be soon enough.

