REPORT: University of Washington Rescinds Volleyball Scholarship Offer to Trans Player

According to reports, the University of Washington has rescinded its tentative offer of a Div. 1 women’s volleyball scholarship to a California transgender athlete after being blindsided by revelations that the athlete was born a male.

Last week, it was reported that Tate Drageset, a 16-year-old California high school junior, had verbally committed to the UW Volleyball program and was preparing to offer the teen one of only 12 female Division 1 athletic scholarships.

But as Breitbart Sports reported via Reduxx, the teen’s parents had spent years carefully trying to hide from common knowledge that their transgender daughter was born a boy. Now, it appears that the university has rescinded the scholarship offer.

Women’s sports activist Riley Gaines claims that the university rescinded the offer because they were unaware that Tate was born a male until an avalanche of news reports emerged last week.

“It’s alleged that @UWVolleyball rescinded the scholarship from the male vying to play with the women. Sources say the coaches had NO idea he is a male,” Gaines wrote in a Dec. 17 X post.

“He and his family concealed his sex throughout the entering recruiting process,” Gaines wrote.

Gaines added that the widely released story may have caused the school to reconsider. “The power of public opinion & accountability,” she wrote.

Oddly, following the controversy, the University of Washington Volleyball program hid its X account behind a “protected” wall so that the public can no longer see what an athletic department of a public university supported by tax dollars is posting.

Neither the University of Washington Volleyball program nor the school has made any official public statements on this story.

However, Breitbart News did receive an email from the student’s mother, Stacey Drageset, who confirmed that “Tate will not be playing volleyball for the University of Washington.”

