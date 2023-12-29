WATCH: Jets’ Michael Clemons Systematically Curses Individual Browns Fans During Game

It’s unknown what Jets defender Michael Clemons will do when his playing days are over. However, based on his interaction with Browns fans Thursday night, we can probably rule out public relations.

The Browns faithful were in full force Thursday night as the hometown squad dispatched the visiting Jets, setting a record for yardage and points in the first half. But as the game was winding down with New York on the receiving end of a 37-20 defeat, Jets defender Michael Clemons bid farewell to Browns fans by identifying individual fans and saying, “F*ck you.”

To the credit of both Clemons and Browns fans, both sides seemed to handle this in a good-natured way. Clemons injected some humor into the callouts, and fans genuinely enjoyed his antics. Of course, it’s easier to accept the “f*ck yous” when you’re on the winning side. Things might not have been as pleasant had Browns fans been on the losing side.

Nonetheless, the Browns did win and secured a playoff spot in the process. As for the Jets, well, the beat goes on.