Video Appears to Show Panthers Owner David Tepper Throwing a Drink at Panthers Fan

Completions have been tough to come by this year for the Carolina, but a thrown drink from Panthers Owner Dave Tepper hit its intended receiver on Sunday.

During Carolina’s 26-0 demolition at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Panthers Owner Dave Tepper appeared to throw a drink at a fan.

Tepper beats a hasty retreat after tossing the drink. It was probably a good thing since the fan turned around and immediately climbed up to the opening of the suite.

Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper looks on looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 12, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The NFL has said they are “aware” of the incident. However, they have not said whether Tepper’s display is actionable under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Presumably, some disciplinary action will be taken against Tepper lest the league allow fans to labor under the impression that they’re perfectly okay with their owners showing extreme disrespect for their paying customers.

Then again, the league did allow their players, coaches, and owners to kneel during the national anthem and disrespect the flag that represents our nation and the millions of Americans who have fought and sacrificed under the Stars & Stripes, so maybe they’re fine with fans thinking that they hate them.

