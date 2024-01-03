Michigan Players Took a Knee in Prayer Ahead of Epic Rose Bowl Win over Bama

As the Michigan Wolverines headed into the Rose Bowl, their faith was also on their minds, as seen in their pregame prayer circle and post-game comments giving “All glory to God.”

The first expression of faith came as the team took the field. Before kickoff, the players gathered in a huge circle and knelt in prayer to acknowledge the provider of all blessings.

Always give thanks 🙏 Michigan pregame on-field prayer before today’s CFB playoff matchup against Alabama. pic.twitter.com/T53XfEqqz7 — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 1, 2024

But that was not the end of their expression of faith on Monday.

After the game, during the post-game press conference, Michigan linebacker Junior Colson opened his comments by giving “all glory to God.”

Wolverines star quarterback J.J. McCarthy echoed his teammate’s sentiment.

When Colson praised God, McCarthy bowed his head and pointed heavenward.

They had much to be grateful for. Colson led the Wolverines’ defense with ten tackles at the Rose Bowl, while McCarthy threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

The Wolverines ended the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, besting Alabama 27-20 with a 4th down block on Alabama to win the game and go on to the national championship.

Michigan will now face the 2nd-ranked Washington Huskies in the big game on Jan. 8 in Houston, Texas.

Colson and McCarthy were not the only Wolverines acknowledging God. In other comments, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards also revealed how his faith enriches his life.

In an interview posted to YouTube, Edwards said, “Before I committed to Michigan, I heard a voice say ‘Do not worry. Everything will be alright.’ And I figured that was God talking to me.”

He also said that he never wavers in his faith in God, even during tough times.

“It’s not difficult for me to praise God and, you know, to give Him glory because He’s always given me — He’s always been there for me, you know when everything was high, so I’d be doing a disgrace to God if I wasn’t praising Him when everything was low,” Edwards said.

