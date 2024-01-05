ESPN Blasts Aaron Rodgers for ‘Dumb and Factually Inaccurate’ Comment About Jimmy Kimmel, Jeffrey Epstein

ESPN sharply rebuked Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his comments earlier this week when he said that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel should be “really hoping [Jeffrey Epstein’s client list] doesn’t come out.”

Rodgers made the comment during his weekly Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Aaron made a dumb and factually inaccurate joke about Jimmy Kimmel. It should never have happened. We all realized that in the moment,” ESPN’s Mike Foss said.

While discussing the then-pending release of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, Rodgers insinuated that Kimmel’s name could be on the list.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Kimmel fired back at Rodgers, threatening legal action.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court,” he said.

Despite their stern criticism of Rodgers’ remarks, ESPN stopped short of actually apologizing for his comments. An omission that may have occurred for legal reasons, as a concession to Rodgers, or both.

The actual Jeffrey Epstein client list was released hours after Rodgers’ comments went viral. Jimmy Kimmel’s name did not appear on the list.

ESPN did not say whether Rodgers would be banned or suspended from his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers has not commented publicly since he made the comments.