WATCH: Ravens’ Jadeveon Clowney Goes Wild After Clinching $750k Sack Bonus

Ravens defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is $750,000 richer, and he doesn’t mind letting you know about it.
On a cold, rain-soaked Saturday in Baltimore, Clowney took the field against the Steelers, needing only half a sack to trigger a 9-sack, $750,000 contract incentive. Clowney managed to get the sack he required in the first half of the game. And when he did, he went off.
The $750,000 bonus is not the first contract incentive Clowney has triggered this year. Earlier in the season, he clinched a $1 million bonus for reaching seven sacks. Saturday’s sack of Pittsburg’s Mason Rudolph brings Clowney to $1.75 million in sack-related contract incentives this year.
The Ravens lost to the Steelers 17-10. However, they didn’t need to beat the Steelers. Baltimore locked up the #1 spot in the AFC playoff picture after their 56-19 trouncing of the Dolphins last week.
Clowney has been integral to the Ravens’ defensive domination this season. The South Carolina product and former #1 pick has had a late-career renaissance in Baltimore. For the bargain price of $2.5 million, Clowney has put up numbers well above what anyone could expect from a 30-year-old on his fifth NFL team.
While his journey has been long, the 2023-2024 Ravens give Clowney his best chance to win a Super Bowl.
