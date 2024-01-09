VIDEO: ‘It’s a Blessing’: Texans’ CJ Stroud Praises God After Securing Playoff Spot

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud is an open and committed Christian, and after his team secured their spot for the playoffs, Stroud gave all glory to God for the win.

After the 23-19 win against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday — and after the Jaguars lost to the Titans on Sunday — Houston has now clinched its chance to carry on in the postseason.

In the post-game interview, Stroud continued to express his thanks to God.

“It’s a blessing,” Stroud told ESPN. “I can’t do nothing but just thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. … I’m just blessed enough to be the vessel that Christ picked to lead this great franchise, so I can do nothing but just thank the Lord.”

He added that he drew a cross and wrote “777,” “To the glory of God,” and “Proverbs 3:5-6” on his wristband ahead of the game. He noted that Proverbs 3:5-6 is his favorite Bible passage.

Stroud carried that gratitude into the post-game presser, as well.

“First of all, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” he said with his opening comments. “Whew! That’s a good game. … To be my first season and make the playoffs, man. It’s just been a heck of a year. I’m blessed enough to be in this position for this great organization, this great city of Houston. I’m just blessed.”

The Texans (10-7) will next host the Cleveland Browns (11-6) in the wild-card round.

This was far from the first time Stroud had openly expressed his faith. He made similar comments in Nov. after the Texans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“First and foremost, man, I got to give all the glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Stroud said at the time. “These last couple weeks have been up and down. I’ve been going through a lot on and off the field. But when you give your life to the Lord, He gives you opportunities, and it’s what you do with it. So, He gave me this opportunity to come back in that two-minute drill, and we run great routes, got great time management with the coaches, and we go score touchdowns. It’s really big for us.”

