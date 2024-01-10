California Mulling Ban on Tackle Football for Kids Under 12

After several previous failed attempts, California Democrats are once again debating a bill to ban tackle football for children, a report says.

Lawmakers are preparing to debate a bill introduced by Democrat Assemblyman Kevin McCarty that maintains that tackle football is a danger to kids under 12 and should be banned, Fox News reported.

The bill must pass out of committee and survive a floor vote by the end of Jan. to have a chance to become state law.

A ban on tackle football has failed several times in states including California and New York.

A previous bill that succeeded in becoming law requires youth coaches and referees to complete a concussion and head injury course in addition to other safety training before being eligible to join any youth football program.

Advocates of bans say that the risk of concussion in children is far too great to allow the continuation of tackle football.

Youth tackle football participation has been declining in California for years, dropping more than 18 percent from the number of players seen in 2015.

In 2015, there were 103,725 young people playing tackle football, but by 2022, that number fell to 84,626, according to a California Interscholastic Federation’s participation survey.

However, in 2023, football saw a slight 5 percent increase to 89,178 players.

If the ban is signed into law, it will not take effect until 2026.

