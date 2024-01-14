Israeli Soccer Star Under Investigation for ‘Inciting Hatred’ by Honoring Hamas’s Hostages

An Israeli soccer star playing in the Turkish national league is under investigation for “inciting hatred” after showing support for Israel’s war against Hamas.

Sagiv Jehezkel, 28, scored a goal for Antalyaspor of the Turkish Super Lig and then pointed to his wrist, which showed the message, “100 days. 7.10.” July 10, 7/10, is the day Hamas launched a massive, brutal attack on Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc called Jehezkel’s action an “ugly gesture.”

“A judicial investigation has been initiated by Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office against Israeli football player Sagiv Jehezkel for ‘inciting people to hatred and hostility’ due to his ugly gesture supporting Israel’s massacre in Gaza after scoring a goal in the Antalyaspor -Trabzonspor Super Lig match,” Tunc said according to Reuters.

Tunc hastened to add that he also condemns Israel’s defense of its citizens and territory.

“I condemn the attacks of Israel, which committed crimes against humanity by committing genocide in Gaza, without regard for children or women, young or old, for more than 100 days. We will always continue to stand by the oppressed Palestinians,” Tunc said via Israel National News.

The strong words from Turkey’s justice minister follow the even harsher words from Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan, who called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “no different than Hitler.”