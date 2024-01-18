NBC Takes Heat for Cutting C.J. Stroud’s Comment Thanking Jesus for Win

NBC is being torn to shreds for deleting a once-second segment of an interview with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, where he thanked Jesus for his success after Saturday’s win against the Cleveland Browns.

When NBC’s Kathryn Tappen spoke to Stroud on the field immediately after the 45-14 Wild-Card win on Jan. 13, the rookie QB started his comments, as always, saying, “First of all, I just want to give all glory and praise to my lord and savior, Jesus Christ.”

“I mean, it’s been amazing being in this city for as short as I’ve been, but the love that I’ve got. I’ve really just been doing it for Houston, man,” Stroud continued. “The people back home, I’m blessed enough to be in the position that I’m in and blessed enough to be playing at a high level right now. We gotta just keep it going, but I’m super blessed.”

The initial interview was aired live and was seen by the fans who tuned in to see the game.

However, the video clip was a bit shorter when the interview was added to social media. Suddenly, the one-second segment thanking Jesus was no longer part of the interview.

X user NFLTrenchBattle posted a side-by-side of the two clips, writing: “NBC Sports is going viral for editing QB CJ Stroud’s interview, which purposely cuts out him thanking Jesus Christ.”

Others also chimed in.

“First they cut Al Michaels from the playoff roster, now they cut a rookie quarterback thanking Jesus,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha said on his own X account. “Take a bow, NBC. You’re having a great week.”

It is no surprise to see Stroud expressing his faith. He has done so many times. Indeed, it is more or less expected of him at this point.

