Travis Kelce Says Bills Fans Hurled Insults at His Family, Pat Mahomes During Playoff Game

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce says Bills fans were salty before, during, and after his team’s hard-fought playoff win against Buffalo last Sunday.

On Wednesday’s edition of the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason, Travis Kelce revealed that his family and his quarterback were targeted for verbal abuse by Bills fans throughout the game.

“I had to spread the love, baby. You’ve always got to spread that love, baby. There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium,” Kelce said. “A lot of understandable hate. Coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? 1,000%. Did it get a little extra? 1,000%.

“I’m not going to say, because that’s what they want, I’m not going to relay it. Some things were said about the family, some pretty inappropriate things were said about [Chiefs quarterback] Pat Mahomes. It was pretty whack. I get it, coming into a hostile environment. I just wanted them to know it isn’t mutual. … I don’t hate you guys like you hate us. It’s all love, baby.”

Kelce also revealed that the heart hands he made after scoring one of his two touchdowns in the game was directed not at his girlfriend Taylor Swift, but at Bills fans.

Kelce scored a touchdown for the first time since November 20 in a loss to his brother Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce and the Chiefs will continue being playoff road warriors this weekend when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens for the AFC Championship.