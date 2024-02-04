Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested for DUI 8 Days Before Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Texas on Saturday night.

Mahomes Sr., 53, has been arrested for DWI in the past.. In 2019, the former New York Met was arrested for DWI and sentenced to 40 days in jail. The elder Mahomes reportedly served his time on weekends, according to TMZ Sports.

According to Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star, the arrest occurred in Tyler, Texas, and it is Mohomes’ third arrest for DWI. Under Texas law, a third DWI arrest would carry a penalty of 2-10 years in prison.

“Mahomes Sr., according to court records, had his second DWI charge in 2018,” Newell wrote. “He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 days in county jail; the online log stated he served those on weekend days from February 2019 through February 2020.”

The close proximity and repeat nature of the arrest cast doubt on whether Mahomes Sr. will be able to attend the Super Bowl only eight days away.

Pat Mahomes did not respond to a request for comment from TMZ Sports.

The bond has been set for Sunday.