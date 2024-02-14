UPDATE: 10 People Shot Near Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

A victim is aided after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Chaos erupted near the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday after shots rang out, leaving “multiple people” wounded nearby.

The shooting reportedly occurred west of Union Station, just as the event was ending.

Two armed people were taken into custody.

A person is detained by police near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Shots were reportedly fired during the parade, according to police. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow-up reports from local media claim one person was killed in the shooting, and at least nine others were injured.

A Chiefs fan told local media he felt like he was going to die.

Police instructed paradegoers to leave the area immediately after the first shots rang out. Authorities are currently working to reunite families who were separated in the chaos following the shooting.

This is a breaking report, check back for updates

