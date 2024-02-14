UPDATE: 10 People Shot Near Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Chaos erupted near the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday after shots rang out, leaving “multiple people” wounded nearby.

The shooting reportedly occurred west of Union Station, just as the event was ending.

: Chaos has broken out at the the #Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station 🙏🏻 (h/t @NPNOWMeikel) pic.twitter.com/lFetsNfusZ https://t.co/D8mDwVdc72 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2024

Two armed people were taken into custody.

Follow-up reports from local media claim one person was killed in the shooting, and at least nine others were injured.

1 person has died, and at least 9 people hurt in shooting in Downtown KC. KCPD have 3 people in custody. — Marcus Officer (@MarcusOfficer) February 14, 2024

A Chiefs fan told local media he felt like he was going to die.

A young #Chiefs fan heard the gunshots and hopped a barricade, scraping head on the concrete. On what he was thinking? “My friends are dead.” Said Andy Reid hugged him. “He trying to comfort me.” 🙏🙏🙏 (h/t @SamMcDowell11) pic.twitter.com/vkK1lmiywy https://t.co/HdN1VgKdtf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2024

Police instructed paradegoers to leave the area immediately after the first shots rang out. Authorities are currently working to reunite families who were separated in the chaos following the shooting.

This is a breaking report, check back for updates