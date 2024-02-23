REPORT: Rory McIlroy’s Former Manager Floats $950 Million Payoff for Defecting to LIV

Despite his virulent attacks on Saudi-backed LIV Golf, it is now being reported that pro golfer Rory McIlroy is seeking a gigantic payoff from the organization.

According to the golfer’s former agent, Andrew “Chubby” Chandler, McIlroy is likely hunting for big money, the New York Post reported.

“Rory is of the ilk that he’ll say something because he likes to have an opinion, but he’s quite happy to apologize for it, and that’s what he’s done,” Chandler said. “If you were being cynical, you might say he’s going to sign for about $950 million in a month’s time with LIV because he’s paving the way that LIV’s okay now, whereas it wasn’t.

“Who knows? He doesn’t need $950 million, but it’s odd what he’s done, and I’m sure it’s a possibility. If he does it or not, I don’t know, but if [Jon] Rahm can do it, most guys can do it,” Chandler added.

“I think number one, there’s a 10% possibility he’s favoring his way to sign for LIV, but he realizes that the whole bickering and fighting is no good for golf. The man in the street must find it appalling the sums of money being spoken,” he concluded.

This would be an amazing about-face for McIlroy, who spent many months attacking LIV Golf and anyone who would support it.

In 2022, for instance, he blasted players as “duplicitous” for taking money from LIV.

McIlroy repeated attacks like that over and over again. But with the PGA Tour’s own about-face on working with LIV, McIlroy is suddenly on board.

Early booster of the LIV, Phil Mickelson, recently welcomed McIlroy’s turnaround, saying that it was about time McIlroy “let go” of his “hostilities.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston