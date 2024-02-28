‘Chiefsaholic’ Fan Faces up to 50 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Bank Robberies

Kevin C. Cox_Getty Images (1)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Xavier Babudar, the notorious Kansas City fan known as “Chiefsaholic,” has likely attended his last Chiefs game. Babudar faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of robberies in the Midwest.

“His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states,” said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore. “The defendant tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With today’s conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice.”

Rabid San Francisco 49ers fan shows his support during the NFL professional football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on...

A rabid San Francisco 49ers fan shows his support during the NFL professional football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on October 23, 2022, at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Babudar pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, one count of money laundering, and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines in federal court.

In total, Babudar is accused of stealing more than $800,000 in 11 different robberies. The famous Chiefs fan is also charged with laundering his ill-gotten funds at casinos.

Costumed Kansas City Chiefs fans shows the night night gesture in the fourth quarter during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver...

A costumed Kansas City Chiefs fan shows the night-night gesture in the fourth quarter during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 11, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Babudar has been ordered to pay $532,675 in restitution to the organizations he stole from. In addition, he faces up to 50 years in prison.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.