‘Chiefsaholic’ Fan Faces up to 50 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Bank Robberies

Xavier Babudar, the notorious Kansas City fan known as “Chiefsaholic,” has likely attended his last Chiefs game. Babudar faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of robberies in the Midwest.

“His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states,” said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore. “The defendant tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With today’s conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice.”

Babudar pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, one count of money laundering, and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines in federal court.

In total, Babudar is accused of stealing more than $800,000 in 11 different robberies. The famous Chiefs fan is also charged with laundering his ill-gotten funds at casinos.

Babudar has been ordered to pay $532,675 in restitution to the organizations he stole from. In addition, he faces up to 50 years in prison.