VIDEO: Tom Brady Beats His 40-Yard Dash Time from 2000 at the Age of 46

Tom Brady is proving that he’s still got it, even at 46 as a retired NFL star, by beating his 40-yard dash time set when he was a 22-year-old rookie.

Brady was not the most notable player in 2000 when he set out to join the exclusive club of NFL players. The Patriots selected him at distant 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. But it wasn’t long before he began proving himself on the field. By 2001, he was already a Pro bowler, and the following season started his long streak of earning accolades as a top quarterback.

During the 2000 NFL Combine, Brady clocked in a 5.28-second 40-yard dash, a far cry from the top NFL dash record of 4.22 set by John Ross in 2017.

While Brady was likely under no illusions at age 22 that he would set the league’s 40-yard dash record, he certainly set plenty of others.

But now, Brady has broken his 24-year-old record by clocking in a 5.18 and 5.12 this month when he performed the run.

24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M 😂 @nobull pic.twitter.com/6BoruftAd9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 29, 2024

The NFL was duly impressed over the feat and posted a video of the younger and older Brady running the dash side-by-side.

46-year old @TomBrady ran a faster 40-yard dash than he did at the combine over 20 years ago ὄ (via @nobull) pic.twitter.com/QP1lda50gG — NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2024

Tom Brady is set to be inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2028 when his eligibility comes up.

