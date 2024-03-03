San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin has launched a new policy requiring his players to take the field and stand for the national anthem ahead of each game.

This is a complete reversal of former manager Gabe Kapler’s agreement with left-wing players, which allowed them to skip the national anthem or even take a knee.

Melvin also says that his new policy has nothing at all to do with left-wing versus right-wing politics.

“Look, we’re a new team here, we got some good players here,” Melvin said, according to USA Today. “It’s more about letting the other side know that we’re ready to play. I want guys out here ready to go. There’s a personality to that.”

He continued, saying, “It has nothing to do with whatever happened in the past or whatever; it’s just something I embrace.”

Melvin also points out that this is the same policy he employed in Oakland and San Diego.

He says it is about teamwork and showing you are prepared for the day’s work, and it’s not even about patriotism.

“You want your team ready to play, and I want the other team to notice it, too,’” he explained. “It’s as simple as that. They’re embracing it.”

