CNN host Charles Barkley blasted Joe Biden and the Democrat Party and said he understands why Democrats are losing black voters in droves. He also walked back his threat to punch black voters who support Donald Trump.

The co-host of CNN’s King Charles Show insisted that he knew why blacks were leaving the Democrat Party during Wednesday evening’s broadcast.

Barkley said that Democrats completely ignore blacks until election time comes around, and then they are suddenly full of promises and pandering for votes.

“The reason I think the Democratic Party and Mr. Biden, President Biden, is losing black votes is they only care about black people every four years,” Barkley explained.

Charles Barkley sent a clear message to President Biden and Democrats on his CNN show this week. "The reason I think the Democratic party and President Biden is losing black votes is they only care about black people every four years." pic.twitter.com/rW05iiJFNT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 7, 2024

“And then finally us black people are like, ‘I don’t know, man, other than my ability to dunk a basketball, all my neighbors’ hoods are still the same, our schools are still the same,'” he added, “and that’s why I think black people are leaving disappointed [with] the Democratic Party.”

“But then I’m starting to look like, man, I understand why black people are leaving [the Democratic Party], want to vote for somebody else,” he said.

Still, Barkley noted that he never votes for anyone but Democrats, though he did vote for Ohio Gov. John Kasich during his failed bid for president in 2016.

Barkley also walked back his threat to punch black supporters of Donald Trump during the morning’s comments.

On Wednesday, Barkley threatened to punch any black Trump supporter in the face if he saw them wearing any Trump shirts or hats. But on Thursday, he denied that he would attack anyone.

“Obviously, I’m not going to go around punching random strangers in the face,” he said. But he went on to add that “If you’re a Black person and you wearing a Donald Trump mugshot, you are a freaking idiot.”

Barkley also clarified his comments on punching any Black person who wears a Trump mugshot shirt. “If you’re a Black person and you wearing a Donald Trump mugshot, you are a freaking idiot.” pic.twitter.com/n0muUhzMcu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 7, 2024

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston